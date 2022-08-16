Man jailed 3 months for theft of cellphone

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Tuesday, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Nasifi Dahiru to three months imprisonment for stealing a cellphone valued at N68,000.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the charges of joint act and theft, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and be lenient.

“I have committed the offence, I ask that the court should have mercy on me,’’ Dahiru said.

Delivering judgment, the Area Court Judge, Mohammed Wakili, convicted and sentenced the suspect following his admission to commission of the offences.

“The court having found the convict guilty of the offence, in line with his plea for mercy.

“And as a first time offender, who did not waste the time and resources of the court, Dahiru is hereby sentenced to three months imprisonment with an option to pay N10, 000 fine,’’ Wakili pronounced.

He said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in any criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Helen Ochai told the court that the convict, Nasifi Dahiru of Dape Village, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on joint act and theft.

Ocai told the court that the complainant Mrs Prudent Joseph of Karmo Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on April 22 at about 10:00pm.

She stated that the convict and one Malam, now at large, rode in a tricycle and while they approached Life Camp Junction, they attacked the complainant and made away with her cellphone valued N68,000.

Ochai told the court that, immediately after the attack, Joseph raised an alarm and the convicts abandoned their tricycle and ran away.

The counsel said that on July 28, at about 5:45pm the convict was arrested at Idu Karmo in Abuja, adding that during police investigation, Dahiru admitted to the crime.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 387 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)

KN