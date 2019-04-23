28 ships carrying various products expected at Lagos ports

0
4
NPA
NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 28 ships to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from April 23 to  May 2, at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine of the 28 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 19 ships are carrying  general cargo,  bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, steel products and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, six ship have arrived the ports waiting to berth with  petrol. (NAN)

 

 

 

 

 

– Apr. 23, 2019 @ 02:45 GMT |

 

 

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here