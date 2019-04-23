The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 28 ships to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from April 23 to May 2, at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine of the 28 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 19 ships are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat, steel products and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, six ship have arrived the ports waiting to berth with petrol. (NAN)

– Apr. 23, 2019 @ 02:45 GMT |

