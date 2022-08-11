Matawalle lauds CIISEC for admitting Pantami into its fellowship

GOV. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday lauded the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISEC) for admitting the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, into its fellowship.

He said that the CIISEC well-deserved honour would improve Nigeria’s cyber security sector.

Matawalle’s message is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Intahim Dosara, the Commissioner for Information, and made available to reporters in Gusau.

The governor said that the award was “a well deserved honour given to the professor who worked tirelessly in exalting himself as a distinguished gentleman of the highest order in the information and cyber security sector globally“.

“The fellowship status conferred on the Hon Minister is a clear testimony of the commitment of Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami to information security for Nigeria and beyond.

“The honour is indeed a source of pride, not only to the Professor and his family, but also to Nigeria and Black Africa in general.

“He is the first Black African to win such a fellowship from the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISEC).

According the governor, Zamfara people celebrate the honour, especially as it came when the people of the state are in dear need of information security technology to curtail banditry in the state.

The governor said the achievement was demonstration of the genuine campaign for Nigeria’s digital economy.

He called on Nigerians to support the campaign in the fight against insecurity across the nation.

Matawalle said the news of the fellowship did not come to him as a surprise knowing full well who Pantami was and considering the level of dedication and commitment to his job.

“He is a man of passion in whatever he does; he is a brilliant man who always set goals and targets to achieve within a shortest period of time, ” Matawalle said.

Pantami is the first and so far the only African admitted into CIISEC and among the 89 recipients of the fellowship.

By this fellowship, Prof. Pantami has become a major player in the global cyber space. (NAN)

KN