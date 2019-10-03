GOCOP re-elects Executive Officers

THE Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, has re-elected all the members of its executives to serve for another term of two years. They were all returned unopposed.

Those re-elected are Dotun Oladipo, publisher of The Eagle Online as the president of GOCOP, Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews, deputy president, and Danlami Nmodu, publisher of Newsdiaryonline as general secretary.

Others are Collins Edomoruse, Metrowatch Online, deputy general secretary, Segun Adeleye, publisher of WorldStage, financial secretary and Janet Mba Afolabi, publisher of Scroll as treasurer.

The election took place at the Guild’s annual general meeting on Thursday, October 3, in Lagos through affirmation.

Sequel to unanimous view that the Oladipo-led executive committee performed creditably well, Horatius Egua, publisher of The BridgeNews moved a motion to return the exco members unopposed and was seconded by Yinka Aderibigbe, publisher of Sunrise.ng

The election of the new executive committee for another two-year term (2019 – 2021) was superintended by Ken Ugbechie, publisher of the Political Economist and assisted by Akeem Oyetunji, publisher of Prompt News Online.

The new executive will be sworn in on Friday, October 4, during the Third Annual Conference of GOCOP, holding at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

