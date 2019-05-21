The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, has kicked against the new guidelines for accreditation of media organisations and journalists covering the National Assembly, NASS.

In a statement signed by Olumide Iyanda, its publicity secretary, the GOCOP described the new guidelines, which are due to take effect from June 11, 2019, when the ninth National Assembly will be inaugurated, as a brazen violation of press freedom.

The body of online publishers noted with disappointment such requirements that a media organisation seeking accreditation must have a functional bureau in Abuja with staff strength of not less than five editorial staff and daily circulation of 40,000 copies for the print media with evidence to support the figure.

Besides, the requirements also include that: “All online media must have at least 5000 viewership per day, the site must have been in operation for five years and provide satisfactory evidence to this effect with clippings of the news utilised (especially parliamentary news).

“Only television stations with national coverage and specific independent producers with current running programme on the National Assembly will be allowed access into the Chambers on a permanent basis.”

The guidelines, according to GOCOP, do not only betray an attempt to gag the press and disrespect for the Nigerian constitution, they also portray a National Assembly that is ignorant of the operation and impact of the media in the 21st century.

Consequently, GOCOP called on the leadership of the NASS to immediately reject the implementation of the guidelines, while calling on all media organisations and lovers of a free press to stand against any attack on the universally recognised freedom of expression.

