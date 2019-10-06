Gov. Matawalle appoints Press Secretary

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Jamilu-IIiyasu Birnin-Magaji as his Press Secretary.

This was contained in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, in Gusau on Sunday.

The governor said that the appointment takes effect from Sept. 14.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Birnin-Magaji was the former Secretary to Zamfara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Until his appointment, the new Press Secretary was a news editor at the state owned Radio and Television Stations as well as MC at government house, Gusau.

Responding to his appointment, Birnin-Magaji, promised to be more dedicated and hardworking in the discharge of his duties to the people of the state.

“I thank Governor Matawalle for giving me this appointment. l promise to work to the best of my ability in publicising the state government activities and programmes to move the state to a higher level,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Oct. 6, 2019 @ 15:55 GMT |

