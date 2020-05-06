FEDERATED Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa chapter, has lauded Gov. Douye Diri for appointing its former Chairman, Mr Kola Oredipe, as Director General, New Media Office.

The chapel expressed its appreciation to the governor in a goodwill message by it Chairman, Mr Julius Osahon, on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

Osahon said that Oredipe’s appointment showed that the state government was appreciative of the good work of journalists in the state.

He said that the government might have chosen Oredipe, a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation Nigeria (FRCN), due to his wealth of experience in the industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s aide, a native of Ogun, has worked in the Niger Delta region in the last 10 years.

He had worked in Bayelsa as FRCN correspondent during which he also served as the chairman of the federated correspondents’ chapel, being transferred to Rivers.

The chapel chairman said that judging from the appointee’s length of experience, he would facilitate smooth information dissemination in the state.

“Your dexterity in media and human management is an added advantage to the government and journalists in the state.

“It is our hope that the new media aide to the governor will coordinate the practitioners in the state for better reportage of the people and the government,” Osahon said. (NAN)

