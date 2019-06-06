THE Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, condoles with Eniola Bello, the managing director of ThisDay newspaper on the death of his wife, Helen Eniola Bello in London.

In a condolence letter to Bello, Funke Egbemode, the President of the NGE, said: “The Nigerian Gild of Editors has received with shock and disbelief the news of the demise of your loving wife, Mrs Helen Eniola Bello in London.

“We commiserate with you and your entire family on this unfortunate and traumatic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, even as we take solace in the Lord, who loves her more than we mortals and called her home to be with Him.

“We pray to Almighty God to comfort you and give the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“Please, accept our heartfelt sympathies.”

