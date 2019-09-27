THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council, on Thursday presented awards to a traffic officer, cleaner, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), and others for commitment to duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traffic officer, Cpl. Solomon Johnson, a cleaner with the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Sunday Arigu and the DPO of Nasarawa Gwong , SP Musa Hassan, were among the awardees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presentation was made in Jos, during the Award and Dinner Night, organised by the NUJ, Plateau Council, as part of its activities to mark its annual press week.

Other awardees were Mr Irimiya Jonathan, the Administrative officer of the NUJ Plateau Council secretariat, Jacob Pwakim, the Executive Director of YIAVHA , a non-Government Organisation and Mr Yusha’u Mohammed, the chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW).

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Chris Isiguzo, the President of NUJ, commended the recipients for their diligent discharge of duty, urging other Nigerians to emulate them.

Represented by Mr Wilson Bako, the Vice Chairman of Zone D, which covers the North Central, he said the union was poised to recognise the commitment of Nigerians to duty, irrespective of the type of responsibilities they discharge or their status in the society.

He commended the chairman of NUJ in Plateau, Mr Paul Jatau, for the ongoing renovation project of the secretariat and the construction of office complex and suites for the council.

“I commend the chairman of this council for the ongoing projects,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mohammed Haruna, the Emir of Wase and patron of NUJ in Plateau, commended individuals, government and corporate organisations for the support given to the council to conduct free medical screening for its members and organise the press week.

“I urge our supporters not to relent in their effort to help us complete the ongoing projects at the council’s secretariat,” he said.

In his response, Mr Sunday Arigu, who spoke on behalf of the award recipients, expressed appreciation for the recognition by the council, saying it would spur them to be more committed to their duty.

NAN reports that the press week would continue with a novelty match on Saturday, Juma’at prayers on Friday at Jos Central Mosque and a thanksgiving service on Sunday, at the Church of Christ in Nations,(COCIN) Headquarters.

