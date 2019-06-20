The Nation’s Editor, Owoeye-Wise appointed Omo-Agege’s Media Aides

Yomi Odunuga of the Nations newspaper and Lara Owoeye-Wise have been appointed media aide to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president

SENATOR Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy president of the Senate, on Thursday announced the appointment of Yomi Odunuga as his special adviser on Media and Publicity.

Odunuga, before his appointment was an editor and bureau chief of The Nation newspaper in Abuja.

The announcement is contained in a letter personally signed by the Omo-Agege and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, by Efe Duku, senior legislative aide in his office.

Also appointed are Otive Igbuzor as chief of staff, while Lara Owoeye-Wise as senior special assistant on Electronic and New Media. – NAN

– June 20, 2019 @ 4: 33 GMT |

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)