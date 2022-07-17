Military committed to securing Nigeria – CDS

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in tackling the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the country.

Irabor gave the assurance at the 40th Anniversary Dinner/Award Night of the 32 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Saturday in Abuja.

He commended the members of 32 Regular Course Alumni Association for their services to the nation while in service and after retirement.

The CDS said that the armed forces still need their advice and suggestions to redress the security situation in the ccountry.

“Please keep in mind that you have a part to play and we will be ready to support you in ensuring that whatever information and advice you give to us is put to good use,” Irabor assured.

He urged the retired senior officers to also help educate citizens on the need to support the military as they strive to ensure peace and stability in the country.

“They should know what contributions they need to give to members of the armed forces, the police and security agencies across the country.

“The responsibility of securing the nation lies with everyone of us.

“It is only when information or intelligence is provided regarding those who are living amongst us, but are more of a problem to us, that potent action can be taken,” Irabor said.

The CDS said the retired officers should not relent in the good work they were doing to the country, particularly the military.

“I would like to assure us that the armed forces will not disappoint you and the situation that we find ourselves will be reversed to the good of the nation.

“Everyone of us will be secured; everyone of our properties will be secured and I thought that it’s necessary to bring that reassurance this evening.

“When the heat is on, it’s only an indication that an end has come. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we redress the insecurity in the country,” he said.

Irabor also commended members of the association for their continuous support to widows of their colleagues who paid the supreme price while serving the nation.

He assured them that the armed forces would also continue to support the families of all fallen heroes.

The outgoing president of the 32nd RC, retired Maj.-Gen. Iliya Abbah, said the 40th anniversary celebration was to celebrate members and some of their trainers.

Abbah said they were still willing to offer services to the nation even in retirement, adding that they will continue to offer necessary advice to address the security challenges facing the nation.

He appreciated God for keeping them alive and healthy as well as prayed for the repose of their departed colleagues.

Abbah said that the association has continued to take care of the families of their departed colleagues to the best of their ability.

The new president of the association, retired Rear Adm. Apochi Suleiman, said the anniversary celebration provided them the opportunity to interact and reminisce on their days at the academy as cadets and their time in service.

Suleiman promised to build on the legacy of his predecessors in ensuring adequate welfare of members and families of their deceased colleaugues.

He also expressed their readiness to continue to serve the nation even in retirement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 32nd RC 40th anniversary celebration started on Friday with Annual General Meeting where the new executives were elected.

They also marked the anniversary with a Special Golf Kitty at the TY Buratai Golf and Country Club on Saturday while their wives visited some orphanages for humanitarian activities. (NAN)

KN