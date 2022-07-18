THE Defence Headquarters says troops have eliminated five terrorists and recovered cache of arms in separate operations in Benue and Katsina states.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on July 15, eliminated three bandits during a raid at Chito in Sankera ward of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue.

He said the raid was conducted based on credible intelligence, adding that the bandits engaged the troops in a fierce battle but were overpowered by the superior fire power of the troops.

The director said three bandits were neutralised in the operation while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, the troops recovered 18 motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorise the general area.

Onyeuko also said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had in a special operation on July 17, eliminated two terrorists at Falalen-Jaja village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He added that the troops recovered two AK 47 Rifles, two Magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six motorcycles, two mobile phones and packets of tramadol drug, among others.

“The military high command commends troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Hadarin Daji for the feat and encourages the general public to avail troops with more credible and timely information on criminal activities in their areas,’’ he said. (NAN)

