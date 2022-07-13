Moyo Lawal: I’m not dating again until…￼

Hits: 2

ACTRESS Moyo Lawal aka Moyo Baby has revealed the only being that can ever make her consider dating again.

She also spelt out the only condition which may make her give a listening ear to any man as it concerns dating.

According to the curvy media personality, as it stands, only God can convince her to date again.

Also, for any man to get her attention, Moyo added God Himself has to speak to her about him (the prospective date).

“I’m not dating again until God himself come sits on my bed and say “my homeboy tryna talk to you,” Moyo wrote

-The Nation

KN