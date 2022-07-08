NAHCON confirms death of Kaduna pilgrim

Hits: 3

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed the death of Hasiya Aminu, a pilgrim from Kaduna state.

She died in her sleep shortly after returning from the Mount Arafat, according to her neighbours in the tent.

Dr Usman Galadima, Chief of Operations and Head of Nigerian Medical Mission, told the News Agency (NAN) that no cause has been ascertained for her death.

He said that the family of Aminu has already been informed of her death and she would be buried according to Islamic rites.

Aminu is the second pilgrim that has died during the 2022 Hajj operations.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmed from Keffi in Nasarawa state died also last week after a brief illness and was buried in Makkah.

The stay on Arafat throughout the day is a compulsory rite for each pilgrim to fulfil to make Hajj.

Nigerian pilgrims where among the over one million performing the 2022 Hajj operations in Arafat.

The Arafat is the place where Prophet Muhammed delivered his last sermon on a Friday prior to his death.(NAN)

A.I