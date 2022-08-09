Naira gains against dollar by 0.52%

THE Naira on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N428.75.

The figure represented an increase of 0.52 per cent compared with the N431 it exchanged for the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N429.58 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N428.75.

The Naira sold for as low as N417 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 113. 64 million was traded in foreign exchange at the official investors and exporters window on Tuesday. (NAN)

