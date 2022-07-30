NAPTIP inaugurates anti trafficking in persons club at FG College

THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Bayelsa says it is taking its campaign against human trafficking and violence against persons to secondary schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAPTIP on Friday, inaugurated the Vanguard group in Federal Government Girls School Imiringi, in Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa.

Speaking at the event, the State Commander, Mrs Abieyuwa Ikhidero, said the agency was poised to succeed in the total eradication of human trafficking, hence the establishment of the Vanguard groups in Unity Schools.

Ikhidero educated the students and enlightened the teachers on the dangers of human trafficking, child abuse, organ harvesting and gender-based violence.

She urged the NAPTIP-ATIPVAP Vanguard members to be good ambassadors of NAPTIP and also help to create awareness of the dangers of human trafficking among other students.

The students volunteers, in return, promised to propagate the anti human trafficking message and report all forms of human trafficking cases to the NAPTIP office in Bayelsa.

Mrs Aniah Grace Ovia, the Principal and Mr. Ogunsina Ade, the Vice Principal both commended NAPTIP for establishing the club in the school.

The high point of the event was the nomination and inauguration of the executives for the club.

The members are to serve for an interim period of six months.

The nominees are Ms Williams Favour, President and Ms Obikwu Favour, Vice President.

Ms Lorita Marcel is the Secretary, Ms Egede Anna, Asstant Secretary while Ms Ibekwe Peace will serve as Financial Secretary.

Others are Ms Nora Williams, Treasurer, Ms Osinachi Jecinta, Public Relations Officer.

The focal teachers to oversee the club are Mr Pius Joseph and Ms Akekere Moudlyn. (NAN)

