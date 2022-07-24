NAPTIP says schools critical tools to fight human trafficking

THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says that schools are critical tools in the war against human trafficking.

Its Spokesman, Mr Vincent Adekoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday that school administrators should see themselves as critical stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking in the country.

”Human trafficking is a bad omen to the society. We need to protect the vulnerable in our communities,” he said.

He said that schools should inculcate human trafficking prevention and combating techniques in their curricular.

”We see schools as major partners and focus area in our operations. They need to teach preventive strategies.

”This is the reason we indulge in school-to-school sensitisation campaigns. We encourage excursion programmes and symposia for students and teachers,” he said.

The spokesman further said that NAPTIP was already collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure a successful fight against human trafficking.

He said the agency was also partnering some international organisations to implement a peer -to-peer education programme.

”The programme will be used to train and equip students to train their peers on human trafficking and illegal migration,” he said.

”Already, we are working out measures to establish anti-human trafficking clubs in unity schools,” he said.(NAN )

