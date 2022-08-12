NCC felicitates with Nigerian Youths on International Youth Day 2022

AS the world marks this year’s International Youth Day today, August 12, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) joins the rest of the world to celebrate Nigerian youths who represent the resilience, ingenuity, creativity and hope for a better Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by John O. Asein, director-general of NCC, on the International Youth Day 2022.

With the recent exploits of athletes like the unstoppable Tobi Amusan at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the country is again reminded that its strength and most valuable assets are in its youth population, NCC said in a statement made available to Realnews today.

Realnews reports that Since its inception on August 12, 2000, the International Youth Day has served to focus attention on and increase the quality and quantity of opportunities available to the youth to actively participate in society. Fortunately, Nigerian youths have excelled in every field, particularly in the areas of education, sports, entertainment, innovation and the creative industry.

The theme of this year’s celebration: Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages, draws attention to the need for an all-inclusive action to integrate the old and the young in a nation’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national development. It also points to the need to eliminate traditional barriers so as to allow society benefit from the wisdom of elders while at the same time harnessing the immense potential of its younger population. For Nigeria, there is no better time to call on all to arise and serve the country with love, strength and faith, believing that the labour of heroes shall not be in vain, while praying that our youth will not only know the truth but, more importantly, grow in honesty, live just and true, striving always to lofty heights to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign; a nation bound always in freedom, peace and unity.

When the General Assembly of the United Nations, in 1995, adopted the World Programme of Action for Youth, it was with the intention of establishing guidelines and policies for national action and support that would lead to a brighter future for the youth. Of the 15 fields of action identified, at least 7, including education, employment, hunger and poverty, leisure-time activities, full and effective participation in the life of society, information and communication technologies, and intergenerational issues, have direct or indirect bearing on the creative sector where the youth are doing very well.

The place of Nigerian youths as major players in the copyright ecosystem is immeasurable and more than ever before, the Commission will, in the next few months, pay more attention to the promotion of youth participation in the copyright system for the advancement of their needs in the areas of education, employment, wealth creation and productivity. To this end, appropriate policy and legal frameworks will be developed to encourage youth empowerment, enhanced creativity, and exploitation of their rich talents.

In line with this year’s theme, the older generation should mentor and support the younger ones to do better. Experience has shown that talent is no respecter of persons, and no one is too young to be an author. This realisation is behind the Commission’s recent activities and programmes for children and young persons through the copyright and creativity clubs. We are also collaborating with the Association of Nigerian Authors, the Society of Nigerian Artists, the Nigerian Publishers Association and other stakeholders to support young talents and help nurture their creative minds.

Finally, as the nation approaches the 2023 general elections, youths are enjoined to deploy their creative talents and energies constructively for the good of Nigeria. They are not only future leaders but largely hold the future of Nigeria in their hands. They should, therefore, in the spirit of this year’s celebrations, embrace love and respect, striving always to promote harmonious and mutually supportive intergenerational relations.

Wishing Nigerian youths happy celebration, Asein said: “Once again, we salute Nigerian youths and renew our faith in their potential. We congratulate their sheer ingenuity and urge them to continue to excel in the copyright-based industries, always using their skills and talents for individual and collective empowerment.”

KN