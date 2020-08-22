NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of rainstorm in Badagry

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday distributed relief materials to the victims of rainstorm in Iragon, Thogli, Iragbo and Kemu communities, in Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State.

AVM Mohammadu Mohammed (rtd), the Director General, NEMA, said at the event that the Federal Government had approved door to door direct distribution of the relief materials to the affected people.

“I wish to inform you that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiyah Umar Farouq, monitored the reports about the devastating windstorm that wreaked havoc on the properties of the residents of Badagry communities.

“On the instruction of the Minister, an assessment by staff of NEMA was conducted to determine the extent of damage; and this assessment includes enumeration of persons and properties affected by the disaster,” he said.

Mohammed, represented by the Chief of General Services, NEMA, Mrs Adenike Ogunkunle, urged the beneficiaries of the relief materials to make judicious use what was provided for them.

The director manager commiserated with Lagos State Government over the unfortunate incident that caused loss of enormous properties.

He prayed that the Almighty God help all those who lost their sources of income to recover early.

The lawmaker representing Badagry federal constituency, Rep. Babatunde Hunpe, commended the agency for its quick response to the victims of the rainstorm in the communities. Hunpe said that the action of the agency had shown that the government had not forgotten the victims. “My people are very happy today to receive the cash and items brought by NEMA to assist them after the incident. “I want to use this opportunity to tell my people that this is the beginning of good things coming to Badagry. “As you have noted that the government has started the palliative work on our road, soon real reconstruction will follow as well. “I want to use this opportunity to thank the federal government for fulfilling the promise to my people in the area of infrastructure. “In my own way, I will continue to liaise with relevant bodies to ensure that my constituency enjoys the dividend of democracy,” he said. The lawmaker commended his constituents for supporting the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s programme and policies. Hunpe also commended the Lagos State Government for its quick response through LASEMA to assist the victims of the rainstorm. He urged them to keep thier faith in the All Progressives Congress (APC) programmes in the state under the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also speaking, Mr Segun Onilude, Chirman of Badagry Local Government, thanked President Buhari, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Managenent, Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Hunpe for bringing relief materials to the affected areas. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEMA delivered 300 bags of rice, beans, maize, 1,200 bags of cement, 500 bundles of roofing sheets and 100 packets of nails. Other materials are 500 rubber mats, 750 ceiling sheets, 500 blankets, 500 mattresses, as well as 100 jerry cans of vegetable oil. (NAN)

