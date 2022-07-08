Hits: 6

CAPITAL market stakeholders, on Thursday, commended NGX for providing a vibrant listing platform for government and corporates to meet their business objectives.

This was stated at the NGX CEO Roundtable, with the theme “Creating the Enabling Ecosystem for Accessing Capital from the Nigerian Capital Markets”, which brought together key stakeholders in the capital market ecosystem to address and proffer solutions to the challenges faced by issuers in raising capital in the market.

Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, said, “we convened this Roundtable with the ultimate objective of enhancing the listing experience for listed companies and providing useful insights to prospective companies. NGX, as Nigeria’s premier securities exchange, remains strategically positioned to support the aspirations of its stakeholders and the Nigerian economy as a whole and we believe the deliberations from the panel sessions will help us improve our operations and offerings in listings experience, market development, advocacy, and investment opportunities.”

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said the Federal government is working diligently to improve the economy through diversifying the economy and strengthening institutions and structures.

His Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Dr. (Mrs) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed, added that as a nation faced with the burden of economic recovery as a result of the global pandemic, the capital market is an efficient, reliable solution for businesses to raise capital and for investors to grow wealth.

She said the roundtable will contribute to providing a deep, liquid and integrated capital market which will deepen the alternative sources of finance and boost investors’ confidence to invest long term in the capital market.

On his part, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda noted that the theme of the roundtable resonates with the mandate of the Securities and Exchange Commission in developing and regulating the market while protecting investors. “The Commission welcomes the sound initiatives of NGX as it continues to engage with experts on changes that will lead to a more desired expansion of the market”, he added.

-Daily Trust

KN