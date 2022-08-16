INDIA High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gangadharan Balasubramanian, says India and Nigeria are moving to strengthen ties from traditional business cooperation to new areas.

Balasubramanian, the newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, made this known during the commemoration of India’s 76th Independence Day, on Monday in Abuja.

Balasubramanian said that the new areas of cooperation will include fintech, artificial intelligence, scientific development and solar energy.

This he noted will further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries.

The High Commissioner noted that the trade and economic relations between India and Nigeria has been very strong, with over 135 Indian companies operating in Nigeria.

He added that the volume of trade between both countries has increased on both side after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The trade volume between India and Nigeria was $14.95 billion in 2021. The trade volume has increased substantially after COVID-19, both ways.

“India is a major importer of oil from Nigeria. Nearly about $10 billion worth of oil is being imported from Nigeria.

“India also exports various issues from agricultural products, to petroleum products, to pharmaceuticals, to textiles.

“So, there is a large possibility of increasing this trade and economic cooperation between our two countries,” Balasubramanian said.

He noted that since 1958 when the two countries established diplomatic ties, their relationship has remained one of the best.

“Since then, our relationship has developed in a multi various ways, almost in all places.

“Human capacity development is one of the most important areas in which we are concentrating on.

“And we are very happy that with the assistance and cooperation of successive Nigerian government, we can now say that our relationship is very strong and very cordial,” Balasubramanian said.

He added that the two countries have established positive military cooperation, including training of military personnel.

The envoy said his country will be happy to continue with the partnership and cooperation with Nigeria. (NAN)