Nnamani congratulates community school for coming tops at WAEC

FORMER Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu-East Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, has praised Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, Agbani, near Enugu, for superlative performance in the 2022 West African Examinations Council ( WAEC) results .

The school, named after the senator’s late mother Lady Elizabeth, was named among top 10 schools with the best results in 2022 by WAEC.

The school, set up in 2004, first earned a reputation for academic excellence when WAEC in 2011, rated it among best performing schools in Africa and was ranked seventh out of over 80,000 schools that participated in 2015.

Nnamani in a congratulatory message in Abuja on Sunday to management, staff and students of the school, said the college was living up the reputation of the family’s tradition of excellence.

He said : “ Your consistent record of excellent performance in external examinations gives me great excitement and pride.

” I urge you to sustain and indeed improve on this landmark.

“I celebrate that local community school in my village, a legacy to my Mea Mater Elizabeth Nnamani, now resting in the sublime supplication at the knees of the Lord.”

The Senator also appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a common ground to end the lingering strike, for students to return to school.

Nnamani decried that strikes in

educational institutions posed a lot of negative consequences to future and present generations, adding that everything possible must be done to avert the action.

Other schools listed as best performing schools according to statistics released by WEAC includes Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja.

Others are Marist Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state; Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi, Edo and Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra, among others.(NAN)

