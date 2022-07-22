NPC disowns fake recruitment portal for 2023 census

THE National Population Commission (NPC) has disowned an online ad-hoc staff recruitment portal said to be for the 2023 census.

The NPC’s Federal Commissioner in Katsina State, Alhaji Bala Almu-Banye, stated this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Daura insisting that the link was fake.

The Commissioner said, ”In a few months’ time, the commission will open a portal and invite Nigerians to apply online for the conduct of the 2023 census.

“God’s willing, within the year, we are going to take the ad-hoc staff, and we are going to take quite a large number, more than one million personnel will be recruited for the exercise.

“But the links being shared now are fake and untrue. We have not started doing the recruitment. And when we do, interested candidates will need their NIN numbers.

“And they must be 18 years of age and above before they can apply, and they will attach their relevant qualifications as they apply. And they can only apply where they want to do it.

“Like what we did here, we did e-recruitment; only those in Daura applied. If you are out of Daura, the system will not even allow you to apply.”

The commissioner added that data on religion and ethnicity were not captured on the list of questions in the ongoing trial census nationwide.

According to Almu-Banye, the same rule will also apply to the real national population and housing census scheduled for 2023. (NAN)

C.E