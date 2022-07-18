NYSC deploys 1,500 Corps members in Kaduna

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has deployed 1,500 Corps members to partake in the 2022 batch ‘B’ stream ‘ll’ orientation course, in Kaduna.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Ajetunmobi Abimbola, the State Head, Press and Public Relations of NYSC on Monday in Kaduna, the exercise had been scheduled to hold nationwide from July 20 to August 9.

She said the 1500 prospective corps members, were expected to take part in the induction programme, at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, located at Government College, Kurmin-Mashi, Kaduna.

She added that the swearing-in ceremony for the course participants would take place on July 26, by 8:30am.

Abimbola noted that the Governor of Kaduna State. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, would preside over the event, as the special guest of honour, while the Chief Judge of Kaduna State would administer the oath of allegiance on the prospective Corps Members.

She called on employers who desired the services of Corps Members to timely apply, by stating clearly, the number of Corps Members, course discipline they required, and the welfare provision, put in place for them.(NAN)

C.E