Oba Elegushi urges Nigerians to embrace local fabrics

OBA Saheed Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi in Lagos State, has urged Nigerians to embrace local fabrics, especially the “Adire”, which he said can compete favourably with world quality fabrics.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, following his endorsement of the forthcoming Africa Fashion Week in London and Nigeria.

The traditional ruler said Nigeria’s local fabrics especially the Adire could stand the test of time with other world fabrics.

“I have been part of the African Fashion Week for a long time and attest to their professionalism.

”I appreciate what the organisers are trying to do with the African Fashion and showcasing ‘Adire’, which explains why I must endorse their upcoming fashion show,” he said.

He noted that despite challenges from various angles to imitate Nigerian local fabrics, it would not be easy for ‘Adire’ to be entirely imitated because of it’s original man made form.

“Adire is uniquely African, it is our own. It can’t be completely imitated, this is why I am supporting our local fabrics and any promoter as Africa Fashion Week is doing.

“We need to promote Adire because it symbolises Africa and what we represent, diversity which is our strength of unity.

“I see our Ankara project as an economic opportunist, job creation and foreign exchange earner.

“Adire is a unique fabric to us and we can only tell our story behind it ourselves and in our own way,” he told NAN.

Elegushi commended the effort of government and private bodies and called for increase in their support.

“It is important for government to see the opportunities available. If we are looking for diversification of our economy, every available means should be explored.

“We need to look at encouraging the manufacturers, give access to loans, give waivers where necessary.

“The stakeholders should also support platforms like the African Fashion Week to showcase our people and what we intend to sell beyond Nigeria and to the world,” he said.

He urged everyone to support the Adire which he said was the nation’s own brand.

“Let’s embrace it, the foreign fabrics don’t add anything different, we wear the same thing over and over.

“Our local fabrics bring uniqueness in style and design and the youths have something to choose from, our own pride, our beautiful heritage,” he said.

He also commended Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, for her promotion of culture through her several projects.

Her projects include, Africa Fashion Week, London and Nigeria; Queen Moremi Ajasoro annual contest; Oodua Adire Hub and lots more.

NAN reports that the theme of the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and London 2022 is “The Adire Culture”, starting with awareness, discussions and workshops in Lagos from Sept.7 to Sept. 9.

Also, “Adire for export” to showcase at African Fashion Week London in October during Black History Month, in trying to position Adire as one of the non oil exports of Nigeria.

(NAN)

C.E