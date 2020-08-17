REPORTS making the rounds on many media platforms where Alor Community allegedly disowned Igwe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo and blamed his emergence, as the Igwe, on his forceful imposition by former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, are not true, a former Commissioner for Information in the state has said. Cleared the air, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, who served as Commissioner for Information under Peter Obi and also served as an EXCO member under the Willie Obiano administration, said that Igwe Chinedu Okonkwo received his Certificate of Recognition from incumbent Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Uzodike in a statement issued on Monday in Awka, stated that Igwe MacAnthony Chinedu Okonkwo was issued Certificate of Recognition as the traditional ruler of Alor by Governor Willie Obiano with the Igwe’s coronation on June 24, 2014.

Uzodike described as wrong, the blames heaped on Obi for Igwe Chinedu Okonkwo’s emergence as the Igwe Alor and the recent unease that has trailed his reign. He noted that there was no apprehension in communities whose traditional rulers received certificates of recognition from Mr. Peter Obi.

“Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, issued a certificate of recognition to Igwe MacAnthony Chinedu Okonkwo who was coronated on June 24, 2014, as Ezedioramma 111 of Alor Kingdom. Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, did not issue him the certificate as recently reported, so it will only amount to mischief to blame Obi for any recent discontent experienced due to Igwe Okonkwo’s kingship,” Uzodike said.

The former commissioner noted that Peter Obi, as governor, never meddled with traditional institutions. He recalled under Peter Obi’s administration when about 100 traditional rulers from Anambra State traveled to Lagos for the wedding of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s sister, Peter Obi never suspended any of the traditional rulers, rather he organised an empowerment seminar for them to enable them to understand and discharge their duties well. He said it will, therefore, be unfair to drag Obi into the recent squabbles between the State Government and some traditional rulers.

