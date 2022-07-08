Ogun: Customs embarks on special patrol for Sallah

Hits: 3

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command says it has emplaced special patrol to prevent smuggling activities during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Hameed Oloyode, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango-Ota, Ogun, on Friday.

Oloyode said the command would ensure that smugglers and other bad elements do not take advantage of the festive period to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said that the command had deployed more personnel to strategic places such as Idiroko axis and the border axis as part of the efforts to stem the activities of smugglers during the Sallah celebration.

He added that the command had also intensified patrol duty at border station and flash points.

Oloyode said that the officials were at the checkpoints to prevent smugglers from carrying out their illegal activities.

“Whatever activities the smugglers intend to embark upon, we are always ready and prepared for them.

“We shall uncover their nefarious and smuggling activities, and make seizures of those illegal goods.

“In addition, we shall arrest and make them to suffer financial loss,” he said.

(NAN)

