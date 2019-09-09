NIGERIA LNG Limited, NLNG, has awarded post-graduate scholarships to 12 Nigerians to pursue Master’s degrees in high-ranking universities in the United Kingdom, UK.

The scholarships were awarded at the second edition of NLNG Scholars Day, in commemoration of the company’s interventions in education today in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

NLNG offers post-primary, undergraduate and post-graduate scholarships to students in her host communities and across the country. The post-graduate scholarship scheme was launched to grow a pool of dedicated professionals to bridge the specialist skills gap, in line with the company’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria. The scholarship is fully funded and administered by NLNG.

At the event, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, NLNG’s general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said that NLNG has recorded tremendous success in human capacity development, especially through scholarship programmes and other initiatives.

She said: “The progressive increase in the number of students who apply and qualify for our three tier scholarship schemes comprising the Post-Primary, the Undergraduate and our Overseas Post Graduate Scholarship schemes indicate that our focus on supporting education at all levels is a right decision which is yielding positive results.

“Through the award of this Overseas Post Graduates Scholarship to deserving beneficiaries today, NLNG provides opportunity for these young Nigerians to acquire specialised education in top universities in the UK,” she said.

Fatayi-Williams remarked further that the Company celebrates 20 years of successful operation, and 30 years anniversary of incorporation, adding “NLNG has good reason to celebrate its success as a business. Our achievements are an assurance to our host communities and the nation at large that we are committed to the realization of our vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.”

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, living expenses and travels, and is valued between N6 million and N11 million for each scholar, depending on the field of study.

Particular focus is given to select profession courses which include Engineering, Geosciences, Environmental Studies, Management Sciences, Information Technology, Law and Medicine, all at Masters Level. A total of 66 Nigerian students have been awarded since the programme started in 2013.

The NLNG Scholarships Scheme is one of NLNG’s interventions in education. NLNG built and equipped the Bonny Vocational Center, BVC, which helps to bridge the gap in technical education in the country. To date, BVC has trained over 400 Nigerians in a range of vocational and related occupational skill-sets.

The company also funds the NLNG Youth Empowerment Scheme, YES. Over 80 youths from Rivers State are participating in different short term entrepreneurial skills in 2019.

NLNG is owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, 49%, Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr. l (10.4%).

