DODO River Communities Development Association, DRCDA, a community-based organisation established under the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, between the Dodo Rivers Communities, the Bayelsa State Government and the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, Joint Venture, held its sixth Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Domaris Gardens in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“The AGM is in keeping with the Transparency and Accountability principle embedded in the GMoU. It is an opportunity for the RDC to open its books for the relevant stakeholders to be abreast of its activities and accomplishments,” said Francis Amamogiran, Acting Chairman Ilaje RDC.

A statement by the DRCDA said that Francis called on the government to be more actively involved in community development. “We equally call on Government at all levels to be fully involved to encourage, guide, monitor and provide every necessary support in the process of community decision making, projects planning and implementation,” he said.

Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs, who was represented by Tony Emegere, PGPA Superintendent, congratulated the DRCDA on the AGM.

“The achievements of the DRCDA have reinforced our belief that a process that is community-driven with an effective governance structure can stimulate quicker community development than processes and systems designed without effective participation of community members,” he said.

In a similar vein, Brass C, James, who represented the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Bayelsa State, Markson Fefegha, commended the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for partnering with the Dodo RCDA to ensure development in the communities.

He thanked the Dodo Communities for their peaceful disposition.

In demonstration of the DRCDA’s stance on transparency and accountability, the Annual Accounts and Financial Records were read out to the public by Pastor Legborsi Tebira of Anthony Nwinee & Co., Chartered Accountants.

The statement noted that the well attended meeting played host to Traditional rulers, top Government functionaries, Community representatives, Non-Governmental Organisations and officials of Chevron Nigeria Limited.

