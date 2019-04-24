ExxonMobil Nigeria Unlimited and Shell Petroleum Development Company deploy the Integrated Data Services Limited technology to their seismic projects

By Maureen Chigbo

THE Exxonmobil Nigeria Unlimited is negotiating with the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL, to use its technology on their two OMLs projects. The IDSL Ocean Bottom Nodal seismic technology is the latest, most cost efficient and easy to operate fully integrated seismic solution.

Morrison Tariah, IDSL managing director, who made this known in his office in Benin, Edo State, stated that IDSL was in strategic partnership with BGP of China to capture 90 per cent data acquisition market share in Nigeria and other sub regions in Africa.

IDSL has leveraged on strategic partnerships to grow its business. Currently, it has six major data acquisition projects, four in the Benue trough, one in the heart of Niger Delta and one offshore. At present, it is acquiring data for three Oil Ming Licenses for Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, and the project is to be completed in November this year.

“This is one of IDSL signature projects,” Tariah said.

At the moment, the IDSL is handling six major data acquisition projects in the Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi State and two in the Niger Delta region where substantial progress has been recorded in the Kolmani River II Well exploration activities.

The company has 34 young IDSL engineers on board the four Shell Nigeria offshore seismic projects and also eight of its other engineers in Beijing, China for a year, all undergoing training to boost their capacity.

Realnews reports that the IDSL, premier geological and geophysical subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is aggressively boosting its seismic data acquisition technologies and capacities to handle 90 per cent of all seismic exploration projects in the country so as to support the Federal government aspiration of growing the national reserves base to 40 billion barrels.

