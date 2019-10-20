The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has assured of its resolve to continue to delivering value across the entire value chain of the oil and gas industry for the benefit of Nigerians and other stakeholders.

A release by Samson Makoji, acting group general manager, the Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, stated that Mele Kyari, group managing director of the corporation, disclosed this shortly after teeing-off the 2019 NNPC Downstream Golf Tournament held at the Kaduna Golf Club in Kaduna, Saturday.

“As you all know, NNPC is an enabler organisation for the nation’s economy. It will continue to deliver value to its stakeholders and especially its various host communities,” Kyari stated.

According to the GMD, the corporation’s motto: “… We touch your lives in many positive ways”, underscored NNPC’s commitment to supporting its host communities.

He also assured the Golf Club of the corporation’s willingness to, as a responsible corporate citizen, support community development efforts within and around its host communities through its various Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiatives.

Kyari, who described Kaduna as a very strategic state for the NNPC, maintained that the National Oil Company has over 2,000 employees living and working in the town, contributing their quota towards national development.

He commended the Club for providing a befitting sporting atmosphere where NNPC employees, like several other people within Kaduna and environs, could keep fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier in his remarks, Idris Sa’eed Captain of the Club, thanked the NNPC for its support to the Club over the years.

He said the club would continue to partner corporate entities towards encouraging more Nigerians to take to golf for their personal fitness and healthy living.

