THE Defence Headquarters says the Maritime Component of Operation Delta Safe, has dismantled some illegal refining sites and impounded refined and crude oil products within one week in the South-South region.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche announced this at a news conference on the operations of Armed Forces of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

The operations were carried out from July 17 to July 23. Enenche said the operation was in continuation of the anti-crude oil theft (COT) and other economic sabotage operation in the South-South zone of the country.

He said that the Nigerian Navy (NN) Ship ‘Pathfinder’ patrol team, using a drone, discovered an illegal refining site around Cawthorne Channel within the week under review.

According to him, the site had two metal reservoirs, laden with an estimated 300,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and a large wooden boat containing 3.14 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

He said the wooden boat and products were dismantled while the site was deactivated.

Enenche also said that the NN team located an illegal refining site at Bille Creek with one tarpaulin and two metal reservoirs stored with about 60,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 125.7 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

He said that the storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was deactivated.

According to him, the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta team intercepted two large wooden boats, laden with about 40,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO stored, in polythene bags along Aladja Creek on July 16.

“The boats and contents were recovered to the base. Following closely, operations Calm Waters and Swift Response, on July 18, impounded petroleum products as well as arrested boats involved in illegal activities.

“Furthermore, within the week, Forward Operating Base Escravos patrol team, intercepted a wooden boat without engine along Madangho creek Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

“The boat, which contained an unquantified product suspected to be illegally refined AGO, was dismantled.

“Thereafter, the team proceeded to Jones Creek general area where another wooden boat without an engine, but laden with about 345.94 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil, was discovered and intercepted,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 24, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

