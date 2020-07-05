NCDMB board approves $50m Nigerian Content Research and Development Fund

THE Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has approved the establishment of a $50 million Nigerian Content Research and Development Fund, NCR&DF.

At the NCDMB Governing Council meeting which held on June 16, under the chairmanship of Timipre Sylva, minister of State for Petroleum Resources, the council approved the deployment of $50 million Research Fund for sustainable funding of NCDMB’s mandate on Research and Development as enshrined in Sections 37 to 39 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010, which empowers NCDMB to superintend over research and development, R&D, activities in the oil and gas industry.

The NCDMB is implementing the Research and Development roadmap to institutionalize a robust R&D ecosystem that will lead to continuous development of technology, materials and process for industry application from indigenous research efforts.

A major success pillar is closing systemic weakness of inadequate funding architecture for R&D activities in the Oil and Gas industry.

Nigeria spends about 0.2 percent of its Gross Domestic Product, GDP, on R&D and this indicates a poor commitment to R&D, resulting in over-dependence on foreign technology for critical economic development activities, including oil and gas operations.

The NCDMB R & D Fund is expected to close this gap and will be applied in four broad Intervention areas, namely-Research (basic and applied), establishment of Centers of Excellence in Academic and Research Institutes, Sponsorship of commercialization of Research and Sponsorship of endowment of professorial chair.

The operating model has been designed to ensure transparent and well-focused application of the Fund and it includes a Governance structure to leverage experienced researchers and industry experts in the decision-making process of selecting activities to be funded from the NCDMB R&D Fund. The Fund will be domiciled in a TSA Sub-Account in CBN.

The NCDMB will put in place an outcome focused performance metrics that will measure success in the application of the Fund and form part of the reporting template to the Governing Council on an ongoing basis

Following the Governing Council approval, the Nigerian Content Research and Development Council, NCRDC, held a meeting on June 25, and revalidated the identified focus areas for the utilization of the Fund. The council also decided that the Fund would also be deployed in developing and implementing a Communication strategy for effective dissemination of NCDMB R&D interventions as part of stakeholder management process.

The NCRDC also approved the institution of a Performance management strategy to track progress and ensure application of the R&D fund in line with the key performance indicators, KPI, approved by the Governance Council.

It also approved the list for distribution of the smart gas leak and smoke detector alarm device for field trial. The product which was conceptualised by Amal Technologies is a research prototype sponsored by NCDMB

The scope of NCDMB’s R&D regulatory role includes development of capabilities for Research and Innovation in Nigeria including facilities, equipment, personnel and processes, review and approve R&D plans of operating companies, monitor implementation of R&D projects to ensure the execution of Nigerian content requirements of domiciliation within Nigerian R&D Centers.

Other roles include tying R&D spend to addressing industry technology, material, and process challenges and facilitating commercialization of research breakthroughs and Facilitating the deployment of successful products of research in industry Operations.

To achieve its R&D mandate NCDMB developed the R&D framework anchored on seven policy thrust, including focus on market driven research, establishment of world class Research and Development, R&D, Centers of Excellence, establishment of Research and Development Council and provision of sustainable funding to support Research and Development.

Other areas of focus include development of stakeholder collaboration matrix for Research and Development, R&D, provision of enablers for commercialization of research breakthrough and facilitation of acceptance and utilization of products of research by end users.

– July 5, 2020 @ 11:58 GMT |

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)