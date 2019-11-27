The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Wednesday, November 27, in Abuja, distanced the corporation and its subsidiaries from a trending online advert inviting unsuspecting members of the public to submit entries for a phantom 2019/2020 Annual Chemistry Competition.

The corporation described the online advert which contrived that the exercise was organized to improve the standard of learning of Chemistry in Nigeria as phoney, advising applicants to be wary of the fraudsters behind it, a release by Samson Makoji, asting group general ganager, Group Public Affairs Division, stated.

The advert had stated various fictitious monetary values to the categories of winners it was interested in luring into the fake scheme, listing eligibility of participants to include graduates of Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and other related courses.

While calling on students and stakeholders in the education value chain not to fall prey to the nefarious activities of the fraudsters, the NNPC said it had alerted the various security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend the culprits.

