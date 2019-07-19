THE NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture has donated a mobile X-ray machine to Koko General Hospital in Delta State.

This is yet another significant contribution to Medicare in Nigeria by the Joint Venture. The handover ceremony took place on Thursday, July 18, in Koko General Hospital’s complex in Delta State.

Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, PGPA, represented by Tony Emegere, Superintendent PGPA, said the donation was in line with the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture’s “Tradition of Care,” which includes a robust health programme in the pursuit of its Social Investment obligations.

“The company views healthcare as a crucial social service that needs inclusive support,” he said, adding that he expects the donated X-ray unit for the Koko General Hospital to improve the diagnosis and monitoring of Tuberculosis, especially among children, and help reduce the risk of TB in the state while also eliminating hazards of spreading and co-infection, which could increase risks or result in death of inhabitants.

Esimaje said that the Joint Venture had implemented other projects in Delta state in the areas of education and health. “These include deworming and Roll Back Malaria campaigns, HIV/AIDS enlightenment campaign as well as drug donations. “We are proud to be partners in progress with Delta State Government,” he said.

Aduge Okorodudu, Warri North Local Government, represented by Engineer Victor German, Secretary to the Warri North Local Government Area, thanked the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for the donation of the x-ray unit and commended the company for partnering with Warri North LGA for development.

“The symbiotic relationship between Warri North LGA and Chevron in the area of health, educational and business empowerment for our people is very strong.

“Chevron has helped our people and we are very proud of it. On our own part, we will continue to support Chevron because the Corporate Social Responsibility of Chevron is unprecedented,” he said.

He informed the gathering that the donation came during a time of scarce resources within government and would aid the hospital in the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people.

He charged the Hospital Management to make good use of the equipment and ensure that her staff are trained on how best to use and preserve the equipment.

Dr. Samson Mukoro, Medical Director, Koko General Hospital, equally appreciated the NNPC/CNL JV for the donation, adding that the donation was a very timely one since the X-ray machine is critical for diagnosing certain types of diseases.

In a similar vein, David Oniyeburutan, Chairman Koko Community Management Authority and Elder Ajafodin Daibo, Chairman Elders Council, Koko all applauded the good gesture of the oil major.

According to Elder Daibo Chevron has done much for the development of educational sector in Koko in times past and he would want the company to continue to partner with the Warri North LGA to ensure that the only upland town in the Local Government has a befitting hospital that is equipped to handle all complicated cases.

Both Elders had kind words for the Medical Director, Dr. Mukoro for they observed that since he resumed at the Koko General Hospital, things have changed for the better.

