THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has said that it is expecting 16 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, and other goods from July 28 to August 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

It said that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex. The publication indicates that the ships contain containers, general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, bulk clinker, base oil, bulk pet coke, frozen fish, petrol, automobile gasoline and crude soya.

Meanwhile, another 16 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with the container, bulk wheat, and frozen fish.

The organisation said that 16 other ships at the ports were discharging containers, bulk wheat, general cargo, butane gas, base oil, jet fuel, petrol, bulk fertiliser, and frozen fish. (NAN)

– Jul. 28, 2020 @ 13:49 GMT |

