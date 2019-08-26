TEN Nigerian graduates of business and information technology disciplines have completed a one-year specialised digital training and certification in financial accounting and project management while another set of 10 beneficiaries have commenced their training cycle in the programme sponsored by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, SNEPCo, in collaboration with SAP Nigeria.

At the closing ceremony for the exiting participants in Lagos last week, Bayo Ojulari, SNEPCo’s managing director, described the training initiative as critical in preparing young Nigerian graduates for the evolving workplace technology and to give them industry exposure and certification in selected SAP modules.

According to Ojulari, SNEPCo and other Shell companies are key players in digitalisation. “Shell’s strategy is to be a leading player in digitalisation. We are a pioneer in the development and deployment of many digital technologies, and we use advanced IT infrastructure in innovative ways.”

Represented by Dave Osewemgie, Information Technology Manager for Shell Companies in Nigeria, Ojulari applauded the collaboration with SAP “especially for taking on our recommendations, which helped to improve the training curriculum.”

Also, Olawuyi Olarenwaju, Nigerian Content Development Manager of Shell Petroleum Development Company, explained that the programme which began in 2018 was designed to improve the employability of young Nigerian IT and Business graduates.

He said, “Shell Nigeria partnered with SAP to deploy the programme in Nigeria and the initial partnership featured 22 young Nigerians, 10 of which were deployed in Shell Nigeria companies. SAP affirms that globally, 99% of the trainees have been able to find employment after graduation. For the 10 graduates deployed this cycle, five are already at the recruitment stages of different organisations. These speaks to the quality of the training provided by SAP”.

The certification training is worth $25,000 per students and is provided by SAP Nigeria at their training facilities to the selected candidates as part of their SAP Skills for Africa programme. Initiated in 2018, SAP skills for Africa programme runs in 22 countries and has produced 22,700 participants so far.

One of the graduates, Dafe Isodje said, “The programme is not only about technical skills but also about the soft skills. It was a pleasure to work in an environment where everybody is hungry to win, yet humble when they do. We just want to say a big thank you to SNEPCo for contributing greatly to our professional development through this programme.”

Since 2011, Shell companies in Nigeria have awarded more than 5,000 university and graduate educational grants as part of their human capacity development. In particular, the Shell Niger Delta Post Graduate Scholarship programme has benefitted more than 75 Niger Delta indigenes with studies at three top universities in the United Kingdom – University of Leeds, Imperial College and University of London. Also, since 2014, 140 young engineers and geologists have acquired industry experience through the Shell/Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, internship programme.

– Aug. 26, 2019 @ 15: 00 GMT /

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)