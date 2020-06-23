ON 8-9 July 2020, JERA and Tokyo Gas will co-host the Japan LNG & Gas Virtual Summit, held with the support and participation of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), and the Institute of Energy Economics (IEEJ). The convening platform for the global industry will be opened by a keynote from Takeshi Soda, Director, Oil & Gas Division, METI.

As the world’s largest LNG importer, Japan depends on the fuel for 40% of its electric power generation. Tokyo Gas recently announced its intentions to maintain LNG purchasing levels, as well as their overseas investment plan in infrastructure projects, and key opportunities continue to exist for collaboration within the industry.

“We’re seeing a renewed appetite from the regional community to reconnect following a period of lockdown and restrictions. Key Japanese players are ready to start reconnecting with peers locally and regionally. The regional piece is really interesting in part due to South East Asia being a key region for the re-sale of LNG and future trading activities, but also due to the wider opportunities within lower-carbon energy resources.” says Nina Febo, Conference Producer of the Japan LNG & Gas Virtual Summit.

Renegotiation of long-term LNG supply contracts are well underway and Host Sponsors of the Virtual Summit– JERA and Tokyo Gas – will be discussing the need for greater flexibility to be instilled into contracts particularly to ensure the security of supply and a strong economic recovery. Jonty Shepard, Head of Global LNG, BP will be one of the major suppliers speaking at the Summit and will be discussing different solutions available for collaboration moving forward.

The subject of LNG demand creation in the Asia Pacific is as important as ever given the unprecedented low levels of demand experienced throughout the first half of 2020.

The topic of demand stimulation will be tackled by Gen Kunihiro, President & COO, Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd. and Tetsuya Furuhata, Director General, Research and Analysis Department; Director, LNG Information Team, JOGMEC. They will assess what infrastructure and regulations are needed in Southeast Asia to encourage greater LNG usage.

DMG Events, along with its partners JERA and Tokyo Gas, invite all key stakeholders seeking to play a role in the region’s economic recovery to join the Japan LNG & Gas Virtual Summit, which will reconvene the global LNG & Gas community. Attendees from across the world will have the opportunity to network and host private meetings, in addition to resuming collaborative discussions at a critical point for the industry and the world’s economic recovery and sustainable future.

