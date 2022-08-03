Ondo governor’s wife pledges support for NSCDC female squad

THE wife of Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has pledged to support the Female Squad of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state.

Mrs Akeredolu made the promise during the team’s courtesy visit to the office of the First Lady, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

The first lady however called on well to do women in the society to also support the female squad.

She appreciated the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, for his initiative of the creation of the female squad and the timely visit to her office.

“I am happy this squad is created and it’s a welcome development. If you are a top ranking politician, a successful business woman or a civil servant, you should support other women and pave way for them.

“I am an advocate of the woman and child. I support the women positively. We therefore must at all times show interest in what a woman is doing.

“Even though the world is a man’s world, creating the female squad is a welcome idea to balance the equation.

“I will do the much l can to get you the necessary tools and enabling environment to do your work. That is my passion and my drive,” she said.

Earlier, the Commander of the Female Squad, SC Obijekwe Livina, explained that the activities of the squad included training of teachers on school protection and access control, training of students on personal security and safety maneuver measures, public enlightenment on counter terrorism.

She, therefore, solicited for the support of the governor’s wife for operational logistics to carry out their mandate of effectively providing security coverage for the 1,601 secondary schools in the State. (NAN)

KN