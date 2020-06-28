By C.Don Adinuba

As the people and Government of Anambra State continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the state, it is appropriate to remind all ndi Anambra that a critical strategy in the campaign is to boost our immune system.

We can boost our immunity by eating a lot of common vegetables like bitterleaf (onugbu) and ugu (pumpkin) as well as cucumber which grow well during the rainy season and are now quite affordable. Individuals and families can easily grow them in their compounds.

We can also boost our immune system by eating a lot of fruits like lemons, oranges, pawpaws, pineapples, avocados and soursops, which are plentiful in our communities and are selling at affordable prices right now.

Our people are encouraged to take supplements like Vitamin C and Vitamin D as well as pharmaceutical products which contain Zinc. They help our immune system very well.

Ndi Anambra are, once again, advised to eat right. They should eat organic foods like our traditional foods, as opposed to junk foods which are processed foods and have plenty of sugar and other artificial sweeteners.

The importance of physical exercises is well known. They help lung function and blood oxygen saturation. Our people are,therefore, encouraged to exercise regularly. As is already well known, physical exercises need not be vigorous. Simple exercises like walking gently are useful.

Our dear state has done very well in the fight against COVID-19. All our people are advised to continue to work hard to make Anambra State remain the safest state in Nigeria. Let us fight the coronavirus pandemic with the same zeal with which we have successfully fought violent criminals like armed robbers, kidnappers and contract murderers and consequently made our state the most peaceful in the country.

**C. Don Adinuba, is the commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, Anambra State

– Jun. 28, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)