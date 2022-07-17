Ortom congratulates Osun governor elect

GOV. Samuel Ortom of Benue has congratulated the Osun governor- elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his victory at Saturday governorship poll in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur on Sunday in Makurdi.

Ortom praised Adeleke for his steadfastness, hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people that earned him the victory.

He also praised the people of Osun, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the media, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the security operatives for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

“On behalf of myself, the government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family, I congratulate Adeleke on his overwhelming victory.

“I am convinced that you will provide an enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they have given you,” Ortom said.

“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; Senator Adeleke in the Osun election is a measure of trust and confidence of the citizens on him and the party “, Ortom stated.

He, however, counselled Adeleke not to take the trust and confidence for granted, stressing that he should carry everybody along.

He noted that the people expected him to change the narrative by bringing positive changes to his state.

“The election of Adeleke, is a precursor to the sweet round of victories awaiting the PDP.”

He urged Adeleke to sustain and improve his family reputation of excellence, dignity and leadership so that Osun could regain her glory under his administration. (NAN)

KN