Osun: Adeleke wins his polling unit with 218 votes; APC got 23￼

THE governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the just-concluded Osun State gubernatorial election on Saturday, has won in his polling unit.

Adeleke voted at Ward 02, Unit 09, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North local government area of the state.

The former Senator, who is the main contender to the governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, polled 218 votes on Saturday, while Oyetola had 23 votes, and Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord party had 1 vote.

Despite having 15 candidates contesting for the governorship seat, Vanguard has reported that the election was keenly contested by APC’s Oyetola and PDP’s Adeleke.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there were 5,305 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and 332 Registration Areas (RAs) available for the election.

This was disclosed last week by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji in preparations for the election.

The commission also put the number of registration areas in Osun at 332, with 1,955,657 registered voters and while only 335,298 collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The election takes place in 246 polling units across the 30 local government areas in the state.

-Vanguard

