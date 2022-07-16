Osun election: I witnessed vote buying in Aiyedire LGA, says Accord Party candidate

THE governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Akin Ogunbiyi, on Saturday said he witnessed vote buying in Aiyedire Local Government.

Shortly after casting his vote with his wife at Ile-Ogbo Ward 1, Unit 1, Methodist Primary School, Ogunbiyi listed other areas where vote-buying took place to be in Ile-Ogbo and Osogbo environs.

He lamented that there was no official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest party agents who trade votes for money.

According to him, personnel of the Nigeria Police in the area indulged in the act as they also collected money for the vote they sold.

The governorship hopeful also accused some local government officials of colluding with security agencies to compromise the will of Osun voters in the poll.

“Who is EFCC here? None. There was no EFCC in Ileogbo to arrest,” he said. “So I can’t arrest, we observed it and you can’t do any arrest.

“The police officers there can’t do any arrest. They were sitting down. In fact, it was by their side that they were going to collect money for the vote that they sold.

“Aiyedire Local Government vehicle parked behind a building. There was a lady inside and there was another man. They were the ones who were exchanging cash for votes.”

Describing the situation as unfortunate, he said his party – Accord Party – cannot participate in vote buying.

Ogunbiyi explained that having done his work very well before the election, the Osun people are to decide who to vote for.

While willing to accept the outcome of the poll, he is confident of emerging victorious in the governorship election.

-Channels

KN