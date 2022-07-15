Osun Election: NSCDC assures safety of NYSC members

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed for the Osun governorship election of their safety.

Dauda Mungadi, Deputy Commandant-General (DCG) in charge of Operations, gave the assurance while receiving the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fada, on Friday at the NSCDC Osun Command headquarters, Osogbo.

Mungadi, who described corps members as essential in the electoral process, said that their security was imperative.

“Giving them the security that they deserve is not doing them a favour but it is our statutory responsibility as a law enforcement agency to provide the much needed security.

“NYSC members are among the most important variables in the election administration of Nigeria,” he said.

Mungadi reiterated the Corps’ commitment to take corps members’ safety seriously.

“We have been in synergy with NYSC over time especially in the deployment of our men to mount orientation camps, so this is not the first time we are interfacing.

“We have been doing it and Osun will not be an exemption as we will even do more.

“We appreciate your visit and we assure you that Nigeria’s security architecture will only get better,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the NYSC DG appreciated the NSCDC’s service to the nation and by extension to corps members.

Fada said that his visit was to consolidate on the existing synergy between the NSCDC and NYSC.

“We partnered in Ekiti to ensure a hitch-free election and I am confident that Osun will not make a difference.

“This can only be achieved with the synergy, cooperation and commitment of officers and men of the corps and other security agencies,” he said. (NAN)

