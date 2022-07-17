Osun election: Rushing to Abuja cannot save Oyetola, PDP tells Tinubu

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that rushing to Abuja cannot overturn the will of the people in the Osun State Governorship election.

“Our Party is already aware that APC leaders are rushing to Abuja in a desperate move to manipulate the process and frustrate the smooth conclusion of the election, having realised that the APC has been rejected by the people,” the party said on Saturday in a statement by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.

“Asiwaju Tinubu must know that the people of Osun State have spoken and that his running to Abuja cannot save the deflated Governor Gboyega Oyetola from the reverberating verdict of the ballot box.

“Our party charges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC leadership in Abuja to note that the course of the election is already known to all and that the people of Osun State will never accept any outcome to the contrary.”

The PDP also asked INEC to resist the alleged manipulations and pressure from the APC by sticking to its assurance to the people that the election would be transparent and conclusive at the first ballot.

It congratulated the people of Osun and urged them to remain on alert, protect their votes, and ensure that the results declared at the polling centres were not altered but duly reflected at the collation and final declaration.

“We also congratulate all democratic institutions, stakeholders, and all patriots who stood by the people to achieve this great shift,” the party said.

-Channels

KN