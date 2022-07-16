Osun Poll: Labour party denies merging with PDP

THE Chairman of Labour Party in Osun, Mr Adebayo Bello, has denied the report that the party’s candidate, Lasun Yusuf, has collapsed his structure to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

Bello told newsmen in Osogbo that the party could not and would not collapse its structure for anybody.

Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, is the flagbearer of the party in the state.

Bello described the news as fake and handiwork of the mischiefs.

“Those that are spreading the news are only hallucinating.

“Lasun is still is in the race and he is hoping for victory,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely arrival of election materials and smooth conduct of the election.

Owoeye told newmen in Ilesa that there had been meaningful improvement and development as far as voting process was concerned.

The speaker also commended the electorate for their large turn out for the election.

“I have seen meaningful improvement and development as far as the voting process is concerned.

“The introduction of BVAS into our electoral process has made it easier for voters to vote quickly.

“And, I will like to say that INEC has improved in this process,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, lauded INEC for the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Oyebamiji urged INEC to improve on the deployment of human capital in the future elections to cope with the large crowd.

He also commended the electorate for coming out en masse to cast their vote.

“The crowd here is overwhelmed and I believe they will vote for us,” Oyebamiji said.

Also, Mr Wale Adedoyin (APC-Ilesa West), commended the large turnout of electorate.

“The turnout has been massive and impressive as a result of sensitisation.

“The fear of the people has been allayed by the presence of security men,” he said.

