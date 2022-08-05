Outage in Abuja areas after power station fire

POWER outage was recorded across some parts of Abuja on Thursday night after an explosion was heard at the Katampe transmission substation.

The substation belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, is a major artery supply to Abuja, bringing in power from the Shiroro hydropower in Niger state.

While the fire was contained immediately, officials of the company said they were investigating the fault at the facility’s switchyard.

A source at the company said officials had isolated the area while working to transfer load to other sections of the substation to restore normal bulk power supply to the distribution load centres.

As of Thursday night, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a notice to customers said the outage at Central Area, Gwagwalada, Mpape, Suleja, Katampe and its environs was due to an explosion at the TCN station serving these areas.

Intense efforts are ongoing to restore supply in earnest stated the DisCo.

-Daily Trust

KN