PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with Channels Television and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, who died during the violent protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja on Monday.

The President also condoled with the management and staff of the television station and police leadership over the loss.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

Describing Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future,” President Buhari called their untimely fate “sad, regrettable and worrisome.”

Sequel to his directive to the leadership of security and law enforcement agencies to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks, the President reassured residents of Abuja in particular and the country in general to go about their lawful activities without fear.

President Buhari added that perpetrators of the mayhem will not go unpunished, stressing that no government can tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority.

According to the President, “Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens.”

He prayed God Almighty to grant rest to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured. – The Nation

