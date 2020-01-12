PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al-Said of Oman as “a great loss not only to his country, but also the entire humanity.

The Nigerian leader, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, lauded the Sultan’s record as a peace maker and tireless mediator for peace in the troubled Middle East.

”The promotion of peace is one of the most important contributions we can make for humanity, and I am pleased that the late Sultan Qaboos dedicated his life to this worthy cause.

”Apart from his contributions to peace in the Middle East, the late Omani ruler had also transformed his once poor country into a modern state. His record was so remarkable that he would be remembered for years to come.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the government and people of Oman as well as the family of the deceased.

”May his soul rest in peace. May Allah grant him paradise and reward his good deeds.

“May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the President said while reacting to the death of the longest reigning ruler in the Middle East.

NAN

– Jan. 12, 2020 @ 14:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)