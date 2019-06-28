A judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, Justice Valentine Ashi, is dead.

The judge grabbed the headlines in December 2014 when he granted an injunction barring former President Olusegun Obasanjo from publishing his autobiography, ‘My Watch’.

Officials of the court confirmed that the judge died of a liver-related ailment in Abuja earlier on Thursday.

The court officials said they would not divulge further details about the judge’s death until the approval of the Chief Judge of the court, Justice Ishaq Bello, was obtained.

His family was said to have formally informed the court about his death on Friday.

The judge’s profile on the FCT High Court’s website shows that he hailed from Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Neither his date of birth nor his age was contained in the profile.

He was called to the Bar in 1987 and completed his National Youth Service the following year.

He became a lecturer at the Nigerian Law School in 2001 where he remained until his appointed as a judge in the FCT High Court, Abuja in 2010.

On December 7, 2014, the judge who was then sitting in the division of the FCT High Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, made the headlines by restraining former President Obasanjo from going on with plans to publish or have someone publish on his behalf, his autobiography titled, ‘My watch’. – Punch

– June 28, 2018 @ 19:12 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)